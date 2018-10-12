Michael’s Impact wrecks Hopewell; Neighbors “don’t know where else to go.”

HOPEWELL VA (WWBT) -
Remnants of tropical storm Michael ripped through Hopewell Thursday night, leaving a scattered trail of trees into houses.
A thick, 30 foot long tree blew over on Oakwood and W Broadway, knocking out power lines and causing a transformer explosion.
Thankfully no one was hurt and no homes were ravished.
Unfortunately, Loraine Cooke, wasn’t as lucky. Not only did a tree fall onto her home as a result of Thursday’s storm, but another tree crushed her while she was sitting on her porch a couple months ago.
“It crushed my hip that time,” Cooke said.
Cooke called 12 and by the time team 12 arrived, a crew was already working to clear the debris.
That solves one problem, but now Cooke’s ceiling is crumbled, leaving insulation piles on her kitchen table and floor.
Cooke says she no longer has a safe place to stay.
“I feel a [sense of] loss,” Cooke said through tears. “The fire marshall told me I cannot stay here. I have a two year old grandson, so this is hard,” she continued.
Others in Hopewell are dealing with situations that range from elderly couples on oxygen having no power, to new homeowners dealing with trees and debris smashed onto their homes.
“I just want all my trees cut down," Cooke said. “I’m scared to live here because the big trees could kill me.”
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.