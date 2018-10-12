Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Jeff Davis Highway shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Vincent Squire is wanted on charges of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in a shooting on Oct. 4 around 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
When police arrived, they found a man in the walkway of a hotel suffering with life-threatening injuries after being shot.
Squire is a black man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. McWhirter at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.