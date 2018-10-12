Jewelry store donating to breast cancer patients

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A local business is going pink and giving back to local women as part of its breast cancer awareness campaign.
Kendra Scott has put out its pink jewelry line for October. On Oct. 13, the store will donate 20 percent of its sales to Inheritance of Hope, an organization that helps families with a parent battling metastatic breast cancer.
The day is in honor of Kendra Scott's friend Holly, who lost hear life to breast cancer two years ago.
All month long, every time someone buys an item from this breast cancer line a local breast cancer fighter or survivor will be given a piece of the jewelry as well. In Richmond, that could be more than 120 gifted pieces of jewelry each handed out with a hand-written letter of encouragement.
Last year, the small gesture had a big impact.
“We showed up and they had no idea we were coming - we didn’t tell them,” said Chelsee Moe with Kendra Scott Jewelry. “We had all these Kendra Scott bags and we walked in and some of the ladies started bawling. They said, this made me feel beautiful in such a hard time of my life.”
The breast cancer collection has candles and nail polish as well.
The items in the breast cancer section range in price from about $15 to $80.
