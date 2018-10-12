James River ‘closed’ as moderate flood stage expected

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Moderate flood stage is expected on the James River following widespread heavy rain across Virginia on Thursday.
The river is expected to reach moderate flood stage Friday night with a level of 15.5 feet expected Saturday. Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities have said the river is closed to all users until the water level lowers.
Flood stage for the James River is 12 feet and moderate flood stage is 15 feet.
PRCF advises attendees of the Folk Festival this weekend to exercise caution and stay out of the river.
The water level is projected to drop below flood stage Sunday.
Water levels can be monitored on the National Weather Service’s website.
