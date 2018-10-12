Forecast: In Michael wake, Autumn weather finally arrives

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Michael’s rain has left the region soaked and battered but now that the rain is gone, today’s weather will be perfect for cleanup and recovery. With low humidity air arriving, our air conditioners will finally get a break and true Autumn weather is finally here.
FRIDAY: Breezy but without any wind danger, other than along the bay and in the Blue Ridge mountains where some 40mph gusts are possible. Mostly Sunny and sharply cooler and less humid. .Wind: NW 15mph and highs will only be in the mid and upper 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and dropping into the 40s for the first time since May 1!
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with a slight shower chance. Then Partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with low humidity! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, cool, and pleasant. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 4%0)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler again with a few showers possible, especially in southern VA. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.