Hanover firefighter dies, 3 others injured assisting two-vehicle crash on I-295

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash, resulting in a fatality, occurred at I-295 southbound.
Hanover Fire Engine and EMS were on scene assisting a crash when a tractor trailer struck the rear of the engine.
Four fire/EMS personnel were injured, with one succumbing to their injuries on scene.
One was transported for life-threatening injuries, while two remain in critical condition.
Closures along I-295 include:
- All lanes of I-295 south are closed near Exit 41 in Hanover County due to a crash. Expect delays.
- All lanes of I-295 south are closed at Exit 43 in Hanover County due to a crash. In addition the I-95 north and south ramps (Exit 84 A) to I-295 south are closed.
- The ramps from Rt. 1 north and south to I-295 south are closed as well. All closures will remain until further notice.
The incident is still being investigated with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
