Chesterfield County to waive vegetative debris fee

Residents are asked to use the following guidelines:
- No vegetative debris larger than 16 inches in diameters and/or 8 feet long will be accepted.
- Bagged leaves and bagged loose wood chips are to be disposed of in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience centers.
- Specific areas within the convenience centers are designated for vegetative debris (not bagged).
Both convenience centers will operate on business hours beginning Friday, Oct. 12. Locations and hours:
Northern Area Convenience Center
3200 Warbro Road, Midlothian
Friday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closed Wednesday – Thursday
Southern Area Convenience Center
6700 Landfill Drive, Chester
Thursday – Monday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Closed Tuesday – Wednesday
