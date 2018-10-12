Chesterfield County to waive vegetative debris fee

A downed tree in Midlothian. (Source: Brian Zolnai)
By Tamia Mallory | October 12, 2018 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 3:32 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will waive vegetative debris fees at the northern and southern convenience centers through Sunday, Oct. 21, to allow residents time to recover.

Residents are asked to use the following guidelines:

  • No vegetative debris larger than 16 inches in diameters and/or 8 feet long will be accepted.
  • Bagged leaves and bagged loose wood chips are to be disposed of in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience centers.
  • Specific areas within the convenience centers are designated for vegetative debris (not bagged).

Both convenience centers will operate on business hours beginning Friday, Oct. 12. Locations and hours:

Northern Area Convenience Center

3200 Warbro Road, Midlothian

Friday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Wednesday – Thursday

Southern Area Convenience Center

6700 Landfill Drive, Chester

Thursday – Monday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Tuesday – Wednesday

