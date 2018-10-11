"We did it just because:” St. Catherine’s Upper School students give away 40,000 pounds of potatoes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - St. Catherine’s Upper School has donated 40,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to churches and pantries in the community.
“40,000 pounds of potatoes and what we do is package those 40,000 pounds into 10 pounds bags that can go out to food pantries,” said Drew Johnson, director for service learning at St. Catherine Upper School.
The school partnered with the Society of St. Andrew, a ministry is to feed those in need, who made all this possible.
“This is the idea that these potatoes were misshaped or something and they weren’t good to be produced in the markets so what we do is we bag them, and we are going to give them to food banks around Richmond,” said a student of St. Catherine’s Upper School.
The mountain high pile of sweet potatoes came from a farm in North Carolina and students took the pile down quickly with joy.
“Today is so fun,” said a student of St. Catherine’s Uppers school.
They’re giving it all away free of charge with the mindset that it’s better to give than to receive.
“It feels pretty good. It’s a nice rewarding feeling knowing that it’s something making a positive difference in people’s lives,” said said a student of St. Catherine’s Upper School.
“We could do anything, we could have a day where we go out and play soccer," said Johnson. “We can have fun and games but I’m proud we’re a school that said ‘hey, we want to do something and make a difference in the community.’”
