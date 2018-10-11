Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 11

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here is a roundup of all the news surrounding Hurricane Michael’s landfall.
- At least two people have died as Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 4 storm.
- One of those killed was an 11-year-old girl in Georgia in what officials called a “freak accident.”
- Businesses in the Richmond area are preparing for the impact of the storm as it makes its way into the area later today.
- Even Waffle House closed restaurants as the storm made landfall.
Richmond is under a flash flood watch and a wind advisory as Hurricane Michael makes its way north through the Carolinas and into Virginia.
