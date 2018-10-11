Unbeaten rivals L.C. Bird and Manchester clash in Game of the Week

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Manchester and L.C. Bird feature a story rivalry on the football field. Recently, the two have split their last eight meetings and both enter Friday’s On the Sidelines Game of the Week with 6-0 records.
Manchester has been clicking on all cylinders, outscoring opponents 363-18 so far this year. Quarterback Brendon Clark, a Notre Dame commit, headlines the offense, but he’s just where it starts. Running back Isaiah Todd has been a force in the backfield, and numerous receivers provide a strong supporting cast to which Clark can distribute the ball.
As for the Skyhawks, their wins have come by a slimmer margin but it’s been good enough to get it done. Three of L.C. Bird’s six victories have come by seven points or less, including the last two wins. Troy Taylor’s offense has several players capable of taking the ball and breaking free, including Tre Mason and Jaden Payoute. Expect the Skyhawks to try to control the time of possession on Friday, playing their brand of ground and pound football.
Both squads have boasted at least one impressive win over a strong opponent so far this year. Bird topped Thomas Dale in week two, 32-20, shutting out the Knights in the second half. Manchester rolled past Monacan, 62-9, last month, which is currently the Chiefs' lone loss of the season.
Last year saw Manchester top L.C. Bird 24-21, on its way to a 9-1 regular season. Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. on the Lancers' home field.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.