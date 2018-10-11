Unbeaten rivals L.C. Bird and Manchester clash in Game of the Week

As for the Skyhawks, their wins have come by a slimmer margin but it’s been good enough to get it done. Three of L.C. Bird’s six victories have come by seven points or less, including the last two wins. Troy Taylor’s offense has several players capable of taking the ball and breaking free, including Tre Mason and Jaden Payoute. Expect the Skyhawks to try to control the time of possession on Friday, playing their brand of ground and pound football.