RVA Parenting: Making costumes and making the most of them before Halloween

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you still don’t have your kids' costumes for Halloween - we have some tips to help you out. Or maybe you have that costume ready to go - but wouldn’t mind getting more than one use out of it. We have you covered there, too!
If you haven’t snagged a costume yet, you might want to hit up the thrift store for a cheap and easy idea.
“So we went to the thrift store and found this old navy kids fur vest and cut it all up and stuck it in all the holes," said Margaret Thompson with Richmond Family Magazine. "Got an old pair of jeans at the thrift store and cut out leg holes and he was this awesome werewolf!”
Or, maybe you can use something you already have and make the costume creation a family project.
“We just taped up a box and made a robot one year and then the next year spray painted it orange and made lego man Emmett” said Thompson.
Whether you make it yourself, or go for the quick-buy option at the store...chances are after the cost or the labor, you’d like to see your kids wear the outfit more than once. We teamed up with Richmond Family Magazine to find out where to go this season, all dressed up.
West Broad Village kicks off the events this weekend with a Fall Festival. In Hanover, check out the Spooky Fun Fest!
“They have a monster mash dance are and they have a fun hunt and maze," said Thompson. "They have a flash light candy hunt and they have a mystery machine there that you can go and see and should be really cute and some of those cost money, and some things don’t so check on that.”
Or consider Trick or Treat Street at U of R! The “Spiders”- they should know how to throw a Halloween party, and they do!
“They have a petting zoo and bounce houses and a straw maze and face painting and a haunted forest and tons of great stuff,” said Thompson.
The Richmond Symphony will play spooky songs, bring your costume and enjoy music from Star Wars and Ghost Busters at the Halloween Spooktacular.
At Westchester Commons, there’s a carnival festival - games, inflatables, and fun food. And there’s Squirreloween at the Diamond - enjoy the game, then trick or treat throughout the suites.
And that’s just a drop in the bucket - look for the pumpkins in the magazine for all the costume friendly events the next few weeks! And make sure you read for all the other Halloween events going on, for older kids - and for fun without costumes!
