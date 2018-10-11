Northam declares state of emergency for impacts from Michael

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As Tropical Storm Michael moves into Virginia on Thursday. Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency.
“I want to urge all Virginians to prepare for the serious possibility of flash floods, tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, and power outages,” said Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency in order to provide state assets to Virginians and to assist our neighbors in states who are dealing with the devastating effects of this historic storm.”
Much of the state - including the Richmond area - is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.
The Richmond area could see up to 6 inches of rain into early Friday.
