Man who killed VSP special agent to be sentenced

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The sentencing hearing for Travis Ball, the man accused of shooting and killing Virginia State Police special agent Mike Walter is under way Thursday.
Ball entered a plea deal in September to avoid the death penalty.
“Mike was a man full of life and love,” his wife, Jaime, testified at the hearing.
Walter was killed May 26, 2017, while he was in the 1900 block of Redd Street with a Richmond police officer.
The officer and Walter had observed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to the curb. They pulled in behind the Cobalt and walked up to the car to start a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police. Ball remained on the run throughout the night and was later arrested at a residence at Northumberland.
According to the documents, a detective interviewed the driver of the vehicle that Ball was in when Walter was shot. The document reveals that the driver “observed a scuffle between Ball and the special agent. [The driver] then noticed a gun in Ball’s hand near the agent’s head. [The driver] heard a gunshot and noticed the agent was down.”
As the Richmond police officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side where Ball was seated. Police say that within moments, a single shot rang out and Ball, who is from Richmond, was running from the car on foot.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.