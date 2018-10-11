Juvenile arrested after admitting to using knife to rob Walmart

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 11, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 4:18 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile who admitted to robbing a Walmart with a knife he took from a store shelf.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart of Garrisonville Road. An employee told a deputy the suspect fled the scene on foot.

When the juvenile was found, a deputy found a “large sum of money” in his pocket. The juvenile admitted he took a knife from a store shelf before demanding money from a cashier.

The suspect is now being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

