Juvenile arrested after admitting to using knife to rob Walmart

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile who admitted to robbing a Walmart with a knife he took from a store shelf.
The robbery happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart of Garrisonville Road. An employee told a deputy the suspect fled the scene on foot.
When the juvenile was found, a deputy found a “large sum of money” in his pocket. The juvenile admitted he took a knife from a store shelf before demanding money from a cashier.
The suspect is now being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
