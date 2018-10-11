Man who shot himself during I-95 standoff gets sentenced

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - David Rios, the man behind the hours long standoff on I-95 in Richmond, has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The 40-year-old Henrico man was charged with disregarding a police command, possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
He was found guilty of violent possession or transportation of firearms, sentenced to five years.
He was also found guilty of eluding police, sentenced to five years with four suspended.
The stand-off incident took place on March 21.
The incident happened when Rios fled police before ultimately crashing on I-95 and shooting himself in the chest. There was a standoff with police that closed I-95 for more three hours as they tried to coax Rios from his vehicle. He was taken to VCU medical center in critical condition.
