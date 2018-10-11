“Grossly grossly insufficient”: Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney on Travis Ball sentencing

"I think this sentence was grossly grossly insufficient,” said Mike Herring, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney. Herring said he was hoping for at least 50 years, even though prosecutors asked the judge for 60. Herring told the court that Travis Ball admitted in text messages prior the shooting that he didn't want to go back to jail, so much so that he'd have a “shoot out” with an officer. "There was nothing in the way that the police officers related with (Ball) that would have warranted killing, other than him not wanting to go back to jail,” said Herring. Defense attorneys outlined Ball's poverty and abuse-stricken childhood, at the hands of his parents. Ball grew up in a trailer in Lancaster County with eight brothers and sisters, and parents who abused alcohol, drugs, and their children. Attorneys said that Ball leaned on a school counselor at the time, who testified as to the pain and neglect he experienced. "You've all heard about his absolutely horrendous upbringing. And that really played a large part in his mindset,” said Jennifer Stanton, a defense attorney for Ball.