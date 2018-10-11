Forecast: Michael brings big wind and rain threat to Virginia

THURSDAY: Heavy rain developing during the late afternoon and evening. The strongest wind gust chances will come after 7pm Thursday evening and will come FROM the North. Heavy rain is most likely in the evening and overnight. Wind gusts in RVA of 50-60mph or higher are possible in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 100%). Tornadoes ARE possible, especially in Eastern VA.