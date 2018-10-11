Forecast: Michael brings big wind and rain threat to Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Michael brings substantial weather impacts to central and eastern Virginia Thursday evening and overnight. It could bring tropical downpours of 3-6″ to central and eastern Virginia (RVA is under a Flash Flood Watch). Damaging wind gusts are expected Thursday night into Friday early morning (Richmond is under a wind advisory for 50mph gusts). High Wind Warnings are in effect over areas close to the Bay and Tidewater. Thursday and Thursday night is a First Alert Weather Day.
Flooding and Power outages due to tree damage are likely
THURSDAY: Heavy rain developing during the late afternoon and evening. The strongest wind gust chances will come after 7pm Thursday evening and will come FROM the North. Heavy rain is most likely in the evening and overnight. Wind gusts in RVA of 50-60mph or higher are possible in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 100%). Tornadoes ARE possible, especially in Eastern VA.
FRIDAY: Wind and rain ends well before sunrise Friday. Stays windy near the Bay through midday Friday. After sunrise it will be sunny, quite breezy and sharply cooler. Highs will be in the 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool with low humidity! Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, and pleasant. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with pm shower or storm chance. Lows mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and turning cooler again. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows upper 40s. Highs mid 60s
