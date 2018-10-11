Economy, energy and Trump dominate Colorado governor's race

FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photograph, Walker Stapleton, left, and his wife, Jenna, sit in courtside seats to watch the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game in Denver. Walker Stapleton, a Republican from a well-heeled Denver family, is running for Colorado's governorship against Democrat Jared Polis, who is leaving his seat in the U.S. House that he has held for the past decade. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP)