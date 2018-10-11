Dominion prepares for potential impacts from Michael

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dominion Energy crews are closely monitoring the path of Michael and the potential for power outages as the storm makes its way north.
The storm is expected to bring tropical-force winds and torrential rain, which may bring down tree and power lines.
Much of the area is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Thursday. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also declared a state of emergency.
“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Michael and positioning crews and supplies so we can respond as soon as it's safe to do so," said Ed Baine, senior vice president – Electric Distribution. "We urge our customers to be ready, have an emergency plan and use an abundance of caution in the aftermath of this potentially dangerous storm."
Crews urge families to prepare for the storm by:
- Setting up an online account to easily report and track power outages from mobile devices
- Bookmark DominionEnergy.com on mobile device to quickly report outages
- Put together or refresh your emergency prep kit to include:
- If you have a generator, make sure it’s fueled, tested and properly connected. Also, follow the manufacturer’s instructions and operate it out of doors with good ventilation.
In preparation for impacts from Michael, 100 bucket trucks from states north of Virginia will arrive between 5-8 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway.
In the event of downed power lines, Dominion crews urge you to stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines – consider them energized and dangerous.
Keep away from heavily flood and debris-laden areas as power lines could be buried underneath the debris.
Protect your children and pets – don’t let them out in your yard if you have damage.
If a power line should fall on your vehicle: stay inside the vehicle until help arrives.
If you see a downed line please report it by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).
