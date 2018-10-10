Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 10

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Expect some heavy rain tomorrow as Hurricane Michael makes its way up the East Coast.
Tragedy in South Carolina hit close to home for one woman in the Richmond area.
A little more than a month ago, a woman saved a teenager from a burning vehicle. They were reunited Tuesday to relive the moment that brought them together.
Several states just passed their deadlines to register to vote for the November election. Here in Virginia, you have until Monday.
If you like the warm weather, live it up today because it’s about to cool down.
Wednesday, Oct. 10 – National Cake Decorating Day
Rose will never let go.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.