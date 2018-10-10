SwimRVA to host competition for world’s top swimmers

“We are thrilled to be heading to Richmond in April [2019] for the TYR Pro Swim Series,” said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger. “Our goal was to engage and showcase leading swimming communities around the country, and SwimRVA and Richmond stepped forward to provide a world-class opportunity for top athletes. This event will no doubt be an important stop on the calendar for many athletes in their preparation for the upcoming World Championships in July [2019].”