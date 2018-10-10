SwimRVA to host competition for world’s top swimmers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - SwimRVA will be hosting the USA Swimming’s TYR Pro Swim Series after Richmond won a bid to be one of six host cities.
In April 2019, 400-600 of the world’s top swimmers USA Swimming National Team members, Junior National Team members and top 50 world ranked swimmers will compete at SwimRVA’s facility in Chesterfield County.
“We are thrilled to be heading to Richmond in April [2019] for the TYR Pro Swim Series,” said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger. “Our goal was to engage and showcase leading swimming communities around the country, and SwimRVA and Richmond stepped forward to provide a world-class opportunity for top athletes. This event will no doubt be an important stop on the calendar for many athletes in their preparation for the upcoming World Championships in July [2019].”
The competition runs April 10-13. Tickets for the event go on sale in November and can be purchased on SwimRVA’s website.
