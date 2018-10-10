3 suspects arrested in Stafford home burglary

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three suspects were arrested in a home burglary in Stafford County.
Deputies responded Sept. 27 after the residents came home to find muddy footprints in their home, a window broken and a locked deadbolt that they usually did not lock.
A firearm and a safe containing a large amount of cash were reported stolen.
Steven Marks, the residents’ stepson, was identified as the suspect and arrested later the same day. Marks, 18, was charged with burglary, breaking and entering, conspiracy and grand larceny.
Two additional suspects were identified and located Sept. 28 after a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects was seen by deputies leaving a home. A traffic stop was initiated and Timothy Roosevelt Punch Edwards, 27, and Kevin Angelo Melo, 19, were arrested.
The responding deputy noticed a marijuana smell coming from the vehicle and what looked like marijuana on one of the men’s laps and an alcohol smell on Edwards’s breath and bloodshot eyes.
During a search of the vehicle, the stolen firearm was recovered along with a large amount of cash.
Melo was charged with possession of marijuana, breaking and entering, conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.
Edwards was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and receiving stolen property.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.