Start Thanksgiving and holiday financial planning now

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Even though the holidays come around every year, few of us plan ahead financially.
According to a study from our partners at Nerdwallet - more than a quarter of Americans who shop during the holidays don’t have a budget.
On average, people spend a little over $650 on gifts each year, with more than half of shoppers incurring credit card debt to do so. Even Thanksgiving can be expensive, whether you’re hosting the entire family or traveling to visit relatives.
Cherry Dale with Virginia Credit Union says to make a list of all the things you’ll need to buy, all the way down to decorations.
“You don’t want to set yourself up in debt in November where your struggling because what comes next are the holidays and you can spend a lot in the month of December as well,” Dale said.
The best thing to do right now is to build all of that holiday spending into your budget and make a point to stick to it.
Another tip, especially for those of you traveling for the holidays, is to use any credit card points you might have saved up. That will free up more of your budget that you can then put towards gifts to make it a special holiday season.
