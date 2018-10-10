No students injured in crash involving Petersburg school bus

By Brian Tynes | October 10, 2018 at 11:52 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 12:00 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - No students were injured when a Petersburg school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The bus was on a route for Westview Early Childhood Education Center and was rear-ended near Wythe Street and Terrance Avenue, Petersburg Public School confirmed.

Eight students were on the bus at the time and were examined by an EMS crew.

The families of the students were notified and the students were transferred to another bus which continued the route.

