Man suspected of hitting victim in head with gun arrested

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly hit the victim in the head on Oct. 2.
Henrico County police said the suspect, 20-year-old Lamont Antonio Davis, entered a store in the 10000 block of Brook Road at Virginia Center Commons about 8:15 p.m., pulled out a handgun, demanded cash and hit the victim with the gun.
Davis was arrested this week and charged with robbery and sexual assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
