Larry Bland and The Volunteer Choir end an era by celebrating their 50th anniversary at Folk Festival

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - To know Larry Bland and The Volunteer Choir’s story, you have to go back a few years.
“The choir started around 1968. We have our roots in some of the music department at Second Baptist Church,” said choir director Larry Bland.
The group has been recognized as trailblazers in the community of Richmond and they will be celebrating its 50th anniversary at the Folk Festival.
“You know 50 is a great number. We’ve accomplished some great things in our time,” said Bland.
But now it’s time for a new chapter. The group will be performing one of its last two events as a choir because their long time choir director Larry Bland is retiring.
“I’ve been actually thinking about it for the last couple of years," said Bland “The choir is getting older, you got to understand we started when we was teenagers.”
Through the decades, their gospel music has touched so many lives.
“It’s meant to create a setting where people feel good about themselves, feel good about the good that can come out of everyone," said Bland. "That’s basically what I try to do when I’m on stage.”
The group has performed nationally across the country, appearing at venues ranging from the Reverend James Cleveland Gospel Convention to Wolf Trap Farm Park.
In 2008, they helped launch Richmond’s first Folk Festival and now they’re coming back to end a chapter.
“I am looking forward to the Folk Festival because we have the opportunity to truly thank the community," said Bland.
They want to thank the community for always supporting them and most importantly God for a good run.
"The good bad and all the bumps in the road, I had a really great run,” said Bland.