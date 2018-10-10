Forecast: Tracking Michael toward VA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Michael will likely bring us a few showers today (Wednesday) but not too many. Bigger impacts are most likely Thursday evening and overnight through early Friday morning. It could bring tropical downpours (2-4″ in Richmond, with 3-6″ of rain possible in Southern and SE VA) and damaging wind Thursday into Friday, which are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. 35-45 mph winds will be possible but widespread wind damage is not expected in RVA. The storm makes a quick exit Friday morning, then it’s much COOLER this upcoming weekend!
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers or downpours possible by afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
*Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for potential Michael impact*
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain possible, especially toward evening. The strongest winds will come after 7pm Thursday evening and will come FROM the North. Heavy rain is most likely in the evening and overnight. Strong wind gusts of 30-40mph are also possible in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Wind and rain in the EARLY Morning. After sunrise, skies will quickly clear and a pleasant, drying breeze will take over in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s with temperatures only climbing into the 60s. It’ll feel like fall. (Early AM Rain Chance near 100% but after 7am, the rain chance plummets to close to 0)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with low humidity! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, and pleasant. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
