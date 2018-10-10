Forecast: Tracking Michael toward VA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Michael will likely bring us a few showers today (Wednesday) but not too many. Bigger impacts are most likely Thursday evening and overnight through early Friday morning. It could bring tropical downpours (2-4″ in Richmond, with 3-6″ of rain possible in Southern and SE VA) and damaging wind Thursday into Friday, which are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. 35-45 mph winds will be possible but widespread wind damage is not expected in RVA. The storm makes a quick exit Friday morning, then it’s much COOLER this upcoming weekend!