Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program holds make-up day

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program will hold a make-up day due to tornadoes that went through Central Virginia a few weeks ago during their normal application time.
The organization will hold the one-time make-up day for holiday assistance on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All interviews will be at Chesterfield-Colonial Heights DSS, Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle in the multi-purpose room on the first floor. You are asked not to go to the reception desk.
Registration is open to families in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights.
Families with children 18 or younger can register for toys, children’s clothing and food gift cards. School age children must attend school. Applicants are not allowed to bring their children while registering.
Senior citizens 62 years or older can register food gift cards, clothing and household items.
You must apply in person and bring the following document:
Social Security card or Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) card or an ITIN authorization letter
Social Security card for each child included in the application (exception for infants under six months of age)
Current valid photo identification such as a Virginia driver’s license or DMV identification card
Proof of residence in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights such as a current utility bill, lease agreement, real estate deed, or mortgage statement
Proof of legal guardianship if applicable (court orders or custody papers)
Proof of income for all household members such as recent pay stubs, notification of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) amounts, Social Security payments, SSI payments, pension award notice, child support payments
List of children’s birthdates, clothing sizes, height measurements
For more information, call 804-748-1183.
