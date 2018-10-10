Central Virginia students participate in “International Walk to School Day”

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Students all across central Virginia got up and got moving today for “International Walk to School Day.”
Multiple area schools like Fairfield, Mary Munford and Obama elementary, set up “walking bus stops” for students to meet at and walk to school as a group.
The message behind walk to school day is a positive one—that emphasizes the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle and encourages kids to make new friends while exploring their neighborhoods.
The initiative isn’t limited to RPS schools, although Tara FitzPatrick Greater Richmond 4 Kids Safe Routes Coordinator says a large turn out from city students is encouraging.
“Not only does it [walking to school] ensure students get to school, but it also prioritizes students who may be subject to chronic absenteeism,” FitzPatrick said.
FitzPatrick also says the day is a good reminder for early morning commuters.
Having more students walking to school means drivers are forced to “slow down, and pay closer attention to stop signs and crossing guards.” FitzPatrick said.
“We’ve seen students benefit from this and in the long run make new friends,” she explained.
