Woman remembered for generosity: ‘We were really blessed to find each other’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A woman is being remembered for her loving spirit after dying from pancreatic cancer.
Rita Callis put her house up for sale and when a young couple bought it, they asked her to live with them.
About a month ago, Callis nominated the couple, Christine and Barrett Hoffman, for Acts of Kindness.
Now the two are remembering her generosity and say they are thankful she was able to spend the rest of her life in the home she felt closest to her late husband.
