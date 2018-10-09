Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal crash on 288

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A woman has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter related to a fatal car crash June 27.
Linli Xu, Amy Lee Abbott and Justin Ransone were killed in the crash on Route 288 in Goochland County. Abbott and Ransone pulled over to assist Xu, who struck a deer.
All three were struck by an Audi and died at the scene.
Clair C. Carr was charged in connection to the crash. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.