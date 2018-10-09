Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 9

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The start of the new week brought some tragic news.
Following a late-night shooting Monday, a man died at the hospital.
A 7-year-old in Henrico County got ahold of his grandfather’s gun and shot and killed his 5-year-old sister.
One day after being sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh will hear his first cases.
Heavy rain and strong wind from Hurricane Michael could move through Thursday.
Tuesday, Oct. 9 – Yesterday was Columbus Day and today is Leif Erikson Day.
Who doesn’t want biscuits and gravy every day?
