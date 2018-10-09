Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 9

Varina High School to have extra security
By Brian Tynes | October 9, 2018 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated October 9 at 6:05 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The start of the new week brought some tragic news.

Redd Street shooting

Following a late-night shooting Monday, a man died at the hospital.

Henrico child killed

A 7-year-old in Henrico County got ahold of his grandfather’s gun and shot and killed his 5-year-old sister.

Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)
Kavanaugh takes seat

One day after being sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, Brett Kavanaugh will hear his first cases.

Michael watch

Heavy rain and strong wind from Hurricane Michael could move through Thursday.

Tuesday morning forecast

Real discoverer

Tuesday, Oct. 9 – Yesterday was Columbus Day and today is Leif Erikson Day.

Adoptable Animal

Who doesn’t want biscuits and gravy every day?

Posted by Powhatan Animal Control on Monday, October 8, 2018

