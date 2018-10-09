Virginia man plans 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents

DANVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia man has an ambitious plan.
He wants to raise $100,000 for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, but it’s how he plans to raise that money that is drawing attention.
Steve Scott is training to run a marathon. And then another. And another.
He told WSLS, he plans to runs seven marathons in seven days, each on a different continent.
Currently, he’s preparing for that goal working with a trainer and nutritionist to build the strength and stamina to be able to quickly recover from the grueling runs.
He plans to complete the runs in January 2020.
WSLS reported Scott’s mother is a cancer survivor, and his trainer’s wife is also cancer survivor and plans to run the final of the seven marathons with him.
You can follow Scott’s progress online.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.