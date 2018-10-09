Stoney to attend meeting to discuss renaming Boulevard

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will attend a community meeting regarding a proposal rename Boulevard for Richmond native Arthur Ashe.
The Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association pitched the idea in August to rename the street for the tennis legend.
Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, said at the time that Ashe’s legacy deserved to be commemorated.
"The name Arthur Ashe brings pride," Harris said. "Things he did to create diversity and advance people regardless of their race, gender and educational background.”
The name would have to be approved by Richmond City Council.
Previous attempts to rename the street have failed. Business owners in the area have expressed concerns over the expense they would incur.
