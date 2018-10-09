Running program aims to curb obesity, teach children healthy habits

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A local running program is working to keep your kids busy outside.
It’s called the Healthy Kids Running Program. It exists across the country, but this branch is in Mechanicsville.
It aims to fight obesity and teach kids how to be healthy through running races.
Kids run races every Sunday for several weeks. After each race, kids earn points for top finishes toward a trophy.
Each child gets a finishers medal, race bag and T-shirt.
Kids as young as two can participate up to age 14.
The program, which runs twice a year, is about $35 to join.
