Rats infest neighborhood in CA; neighbors point to 1 house as source

VAN NUYS, CA (KCAL/KCBS) - They’re one the roof. They’re in the car. They’re in the trees: rats and lots of them.
Residents said the big rodents are invading.
“At times you’ll see up to 15 or 20, 25, running the roof in lines, like, probably offspring. I’m pretty fed up,” said Jerry, who didn’t want to give his last name, but says he lives next to the house from where, neighbors say, the rats are coming.
He said the huge rats are breeding and coming onto their properties
“Number one concern is my family’s health and the health of my kids and the health of all the immediate neighbors, even the people living in the house. It just smells like if you’ve ever smelled a rat’s ... a dirty hamster cage.”
Jerry said he contacted the Health Department and they referred him to Vector Control.
"Vector Control sent them some letters in the past saying clean up their property, trim your trees, here’s what we recommend,” Jerry said.
He said the problem has only gotten worse.
“There’s no infestation when you’re talking about 10, 15 rats,” said Lisa, the woman whose house neighbors say is overrun with rats. “There has been a rat problem in the community of Van Nuys, not even in this immediate neighborhood. Nobody has any proof. I mean, what proof do they have that it originated from our property?”
Lisa said she never received a letter from Vector Control but her neighbors did.
She said she’s in the process of trimming the trees to help control the problem.
“I do not believe in purposely torturing animals or killing them when it’s absolutely not necessary, when it could be other methods that are humane, such as trapping and relocating,” Lisa said.
“We just want someone to come out and help them get some help. They need some help,” Jerry said.
