Man suffers medical emergency, crashes motorcycle
October 9, 2018 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 1:12 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department says a 66-year-old Spotsylvania County man died Monday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency and then crashing his motorcycle.

Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Plank Road around 4:40 p.m. to find Daryl D. Hatfield Sr. with severe injuries.

“Witnesses to the accident report that the driver was in the right-turn lane on Plank Road when he suddenly laid the motorcycle down,” police said Tuesday in a news release. “There were no other persons or vehicles involved in the traffic accident.”

Hatfield was taken to the hospital where he died.

