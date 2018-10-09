Man suffers medical emergency, crashes motorcycle

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg Police Department says a 66-year-old Spotsylvania County man died Monday afternoon after suffering a medical emergency and then crashing his motorcycle.
Police were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Plank Road around 4:40 p.m. to find Daryl D. Hatfield Sr. with severe injuries.
“Witnesses to the accident report that the driver was in the right-turn lane on Plank Road when he suddenly laid the motorcycle down,” police said Tuesday in a news release. “There were no other persons or vehicles involved in the traffic accident.”
Hatfield was taken to the hospital where he died.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.