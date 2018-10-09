Life-size Chris Cornell statue unveiled in Seattle

SEATTLE (KCPQ/CNN) – The late lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave was honored in his hometown over the weekend.
A life-size bronze statue of Chris Cornell was unveiled Sunday outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.
The statue was unveiled by Cornell’s 18- and 14-year-old daughters and his 12-year-old son. Crafted by artist Nick Marra, it showcases the grunge pioneer holding a guitar and wearing his signature boots and dog tag.
Cornell’s wife, Vicky, commissioned the statue and donated it to the museum. She attended the unveiling, talking with fans who waited outside to see the sculpture.
Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after a Soundgarden concert last year. A medical examiner determined the 52-year-old had committed suicide.
Copyright 2018 KCPQ via CNN. All rights reserved.