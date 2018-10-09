‘He was a hero:’ Family remembers SC officer shot and killed

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lillie Jones will always hold onto an unanswered text message in her phone, a message she hoped and prayed her uncle would respond to.
“I texted Uncle Terrence at 6:38 no response,” Jones explained. “When he didn’t respond to my text message I didn’t want to think it, but deep down inside I knew."
On October 3rd, her older cousin who she called Uncle, Sergeant Terrence Carraway was killed in the line of duty. He was one of seven deputies and officers shot during a police ambush.
“No no no!” Jones remembers thinking, when family called with the tragic news. “He is T-Rex he is the man! He is the protector. This cannot happen to him. He’s been doing this for years.”
Sergeant Carraway was a husband, father, mentor, business owner and athletic coach in the Florence community.
“It wasn’t about coaching football or baseball, it was about being a father to the fatherless,” she said.
Sergeant Carraway retired after 23 years with the Air Force of the 315th Airlift Wing, and was recently honored with 30 years of service with the Florence Police Department.
“At this point I’m just proud--proud to be attached to--proud to know--proud to be able to sit and say y’all know the officer and former airman but I know T-Rex,” Jones explained.
She says her uncle would be there for anyone in need, remembering fondly how Sergeant Carraway rushed to be by her older brothers side after hearing he had gotten into a tractor trailer accident in Florence.
“That’s just who he was, he was a first responder, not just on the job, he was a first responder for everything," she said.
On Monday, Jones traveled to be with family in Florence, attending the funeral and sitting among a sea of thousands of people who came to pay their final respects and say thank you, to a man who died protecting and serving others. She said to hear Sergeant Carraway’s final call, was the hardest moment of all, but a reminder of what he Sergeant Carraway will continue to mean to his family and community he was dedicated to.
“To be a living legend, now to leave a legacy--but the reality is, you were a hero on earth,” she explained. “Florence, South Carolina and Darlington county had a Hero.”
