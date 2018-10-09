Girl abducted, sexually assaulted while walking to school in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM, VA (WWBT) - Police in northern Virginia are looking for a man suspected of abducting and sexually assaulting a girl while she was walking to school.
Prince William County police say the girl, identified only as a juvenile, was abducted on Essex Drive by a man who forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman inside the home before leaving with the girl.
Police said he took the girl to an unknown location on Cumberland Drive where he sexually assaulted her. The girl was then released, fled on foot and was located by police responding to the call.
Officers, including a K-9, are looking for a man described as a black male approximately 45 years old about 5’7” with a thin build, short hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.
