2 found dead in Mechanicsville home

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Two people were found dead in a home in Mechanicsville on Tuesday.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of two men were found after deputies responded to the home in the 7500 block of Cold Harbor Road shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a hang-up call to 911.
Deputies attempted to make contact with occupants inside the residence, and after being unable to do so entered through an unlocked door.
The sheriff’s office said it is not seeking any suspects and the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to the community.
Neighbors said the two men are father and son. Hanover sheriff’s deputies confirmed the men were related, but would not confirm the nature of that relationship.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.