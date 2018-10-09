Forecast: Warm and humid with Michael impact late Thursday and Early Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -We are watching Hurricane Michael as it tracks to the north over the coming days. Dependent on its track, it could bring us some showers as early as Wednesday. Any major impact would be most likely toward Thursday evening and overnight through EARLY Friday morning. It could bring tropical downpours (2-4″ of rain is possible) and damaging wind Thursday into Friday, which are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Then it’s much COOLER this upcoming weekend!