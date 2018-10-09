Forecast: Warm and humid with Michael impact late Thursday and Early Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -We are watching Hurricane Michael as it tracks to the north over the coming days. Dependent on its track, it could bring us some showers as early as Wednesday. Any major impact would be most likely toward Thursday evening and overnight through EARLY Friday morning. It could bring tropical downpours (2-4″ of rain is possible) and damaging wind Thursday into Friday, which are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Then it’s much COOLER this upcoming weekend!
TUESDAY: Morning clouds and fog, then Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers or downpours possible by afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
*Thursday and Friday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for potential Michael impact*
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with heavy rain possible. Winds pick up in the afternoon and heavy rain is most likely in the evening and overnight. This is dependent on track of Tropical Storm Michael. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Tropical storm wind and rain possible, especially in the morning. Clearing skies and a drying breeze take over in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s with temperatures not climbing much during the day. (Rain Chance: 50% and the chance is EARLY in the day)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with low humidity! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, and pleasant. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.