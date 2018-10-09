Fight the Bite: Tips to block mosquitoes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Central Virginia is on track to have its second rainiest year ever—meaning the humidity and rain have been the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
That’s why it seems nearly impossible to walk outside without a new bite.
Here are some tips to “fight the bite:”
- Wear long sleeves and pants when you can
- Dump out all standing water in your front and back yards.
- Check bird feeders, flower pots and even your kids' toys.
- Be a team player. Work with your neighbors to look for standing water to reduce the mosquitoes flying around your neighborhood.
Henrico County’s department of public works is calling this the “fight the bite” initiative. Look for repellent with the ingredient “deet.” It’s effective and safe for humans.
Jeremy Hoffman from the Science Museum says tropical weather is slowly inching its way up from the equator, and making our climate change here in Virginia.
“We can make ourselves more resilient and prepare for longer mosquito seasons,” Hoffman said.
Bottom line: TAKE THESE TIPS SERIOUSLY, BECAUSE THIS *ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT* MOSQUITO SEASON COULD BECOME THE NEW NORM.
