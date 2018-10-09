Experts: Talk to children about trauma, firearm safety

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Trauma and firearm safety experts urge families to speak with their children about coping and safety measures following the tragic accidental shooting death of a 5-year-old girl Monday.
Henrico Police say a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his little sister Monday afternoon on South Holly Avenue in Highland Springs.
"Well the first thing is your heart goes out for the family,” said ChildSavers Chief Executive Office L. Robert Bolling. “This is such a tragic situation for the adults and particularly the children and the young child that actually pulled the trigger."
Bolling said now is the time to talk with your family about these kinds of situations, and the dangers of children handling firearms.
"I think the most important thing is telling children that these are adult tools and things they should stay away from,” he added. “We as adults should take all of the precaution we can to make sure these firearms are safe."
"This is something that is 100% preventable," said NBC12 firearms expert James Reynolds.
Reynolds said there is plenty of safety equipment available these days to ensure children don’t get a hold of guns.
Some of that equipment includes a trigger lock, cable locks, and of course a safe.
"For children it's stay away, stay away, stay away these are not for you," Bolling said.
"Firearm safety is something that always has to be considered 100% of the time,” Reynolds added. “It's really a shame and tragic when you hear about situations like this."
The family of the five-year-old girl said the boy got his grandfather’s gun that was left sitting near candy.
Henrico Police said so far this year there have been five cases where children have used a gun injuring or killing another child.
The tragedy in Highland Springs Monday was the second deadly case of the year.
"If you sit down with your children and explain why you have firearms in the home, how they work, how they operate and you teach your children about the safety aspect of it, it becomes less of an interesting item to them and they develop more of a respect for it," Reynolds said.
Neighbors said the grandfather of the victim had been the victim of a crime recently and had the gun close to try and protect his family.
According to Henrico police there were six calls for service at the home so far this year.
On Sept. 9 officers responded for a call about a break-in. In the three days following there were two calls for suspicious activity in the area.
While securing your gun is an easy and quick fix, it's the emotional part of this tragedy that stays behind, especially for the family of the five-year-old girl.
According to a GoFundMe page, the victim has a twin sister, and three other siblings.
Bolling said when it all comes down to helping children get through this tragedy support and acknowledgment from adults is necessary.
"It's okay for you to feel sad,” he added. “But then you begin to talk in the words that they can understand to say that these things do happen in life, but there's an opportunity for us to become happy again."
Bolling also urges families to consider getting help for children as soon as possible.
"What is wonderful about early treatment of children is the likelihood that they can become resilient and rebound is much higher when you get there early," Bolling said.
A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at the New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond’s Southside.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.