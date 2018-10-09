“Arthur Ashe Boulevard?” Town hall meeting to begin on whether to rename Richmond’s Blvd

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Richmonders at a town hall meeting at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts meeting will weigh in on whether the Boulevard should be renamed “Arthur Ashe Boulevard” after the legendary tennis star and Richmond Native.
This is the third time in recent decades that there’s been an effort to rename the Boulevard after Arthur Ashe, one of Richmond’s most prominent African American heroes. Ashe was not only a tennis great, but also a philanthropist and champion of civil rights.
Arthur Ashe’s nephew David Harris Jr., and Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray teamed up to re-pitch the idea this summer.
Gray said that past attempts in renaming the Boulevard had failed because of “diversity issues,” and push-back from businesses not wanting to spend money to make the name change, with signage, menus, etc.
Harris says he doesn’t want this to become a controversial or heated debate. He just wants to honor a man who did so much for positive change.
Any change would have to be approved by city council.
Mayor Levar Stoey is also expected to make comments tonight. A spokesperson for the mayor tells NBC12 that the Stoney supports the Boulevard being renamed, but believes this has to be a community decision where voices are heard.
“The Mayor believes the decision needs to be a community decision and he supports a process that will allow voices to be heard on this issue, starting with conversations such as the one that will occur tonight," said Jim Nolan, press secretary to the mayor, in an email to NBC12. “The Mayor believes Arthur Ashe is a symbol of what we want to be as a City - compassionate and inclusive, conscientious and courageous. For these reasons he believes he is certainly worthy of the honor.”
