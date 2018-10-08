Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 8

By Brian Tynes | October 8, 2018 at 5:50 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 5:50 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Monday. OK, those are words that don’t go well together, but look at it like this: It’s a holiday for a lot of people, and one of them might be you.

Monument debate

Tonight, Richmond leaders are expected to ask the state General Assembly for the power to decide what happens to the Confederate statues that line Monument Avenue.

Of course it’s fake

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: There’s false information circulating on Facebook.

Wake-up perk-up

We don’t know what this week will bring, but we can always get it started on a happy note with some good news stories from last week.

Monitoring Michael

Some fall weather is on the way, but it may a tropical storm to bring it.

Monday morning forecast

Bring it!

Monday, Oct. 8 – National Kick Butt Day

Adoptable Animal

Oh, he looks like trouble!

We would like to introduce Nekko! This adorable 18-month old is one happy puppy. He is very friendly with people and...

