Virginia Tech partners to create high school engineering course

Virginia Tech partners to create high school engineering course
By Brian Tynes | October 8, 2018 at 11:58 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 11:58 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Tech will create a high school engineering course as part of a National Science Foundation program.

Four other universities – Maryland, Arizona State, Morgan State and Vanderbilt – will also be part of the program, which is funded by a $4 million grant.

The curriculum for the class will be developed through the American Society for Engineering Education. It will conform to Next Generation Science Standards and will include a design project.

Virginia Tech’s program will start in five schools with the goal being to create a nationally recognized class that can help students earn college credit, associate professor of engineering education Ken Reid said in a press release.

Nationwide, 40 schools and 1,400 students will be part of the pilot state of the program.

A teacher development program will go hand-in-hand with developing the curriculum for the course in partnership with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.