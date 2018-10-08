Virginia Tech partners to create high school engineering course

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Tech will create a high school engineering course as part of a National Science Foundation program.
Four other universities – Maryland, Arizona State, Morgan State and Vanderbilt – will also be part of the program, which is funded by a $4 million grant.
The curriculum for the class will be developed through the American Society for Engineering Education. It will conform to Next Generation Science Standards and will include a design project.
Virginia Tech’s program will start in five schools with the goal being to create a nationally recognized class that can help students earn college credit, associate professor of engineering education Ken Reid said in a press release.
Nationwide, 40 schools and 1,400 students will be part of the pilot state of the program.
A teacher development program will go hand-in-hand with developing the curriculum for the course in partnership with NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
