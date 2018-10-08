Chesterfield Police: Teen wanted for inappropriately touching girl

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - It is reported that a sexual battery incident occurred in Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sept. 18, 2018.
The victim, a juvenile female, says an unknown male approached her and inappropriately touched her.
The suspect fled the area in a dark blue, four-door Honda sedan.
He is described as a white male in his teens, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with an athletic build and short blond/strawberry hair. He was wearing an Adidas T-shirt and skinny jeans.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
