Chesterfield Police: Teen wanted for inappropriately touching girl
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 8, 2018 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 1:34 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - It is reported that a sexual battery incident occurred in Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sept. 18, 2018.

The victim, a juvenile female, says an unknown male approached her and inappropriately touched her.

The suspect fled the area in a dark blue, four-door Honda sedan.

He is described as a white male in his teens, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with an athletic build and short blond/strawberry hair. He was wearing an Adidas T-shirt and skinny jeans.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

