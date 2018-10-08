Richmond leaders to ask state for power to decide monuments' fate

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There will be a new chapter in the debate over Richmond’s Confederate monuments tonight.
A new push for city leaders to decide what happens to the memorials will be discussed at Monday’s city council meeting.
City officials are expected to make an official request to state lawmakers asking that city leaders be allowed to decide what happens to statues of Jefferson Davis, Robert E Lee and the others that line Monument Avenue.
In July, the Monument Avenue Commission released a lengthy report filled with recommendations to remove the Jefferson Davis monument and add signage to the others placing them in historical context.
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said the report was the first time the statues had been reviewed in 50 years.
