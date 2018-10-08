Reports of injured banded birds following pigeon race

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Wildlife Center urges the public to be on the lookout for banded pigeons that may have been injured while trying to fly back home.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, Saturday marked the annual World Trade Center Memorial Pigeon Race. Banded birds were shipped from Bronx, NY to Lynchburg, VA and then were supposed to “race” back to their lofts in New York.
However, administrators with the Richmond Wildlife Center said many of these birds typically don’t make the 370-mile flight back.
“Birds of prey are hunting, storing up reserves for migration or for those sticking around Virginia for the winter,” the Facebook post states. “[They’re] building up reserves for winter when food becomes more scarce.”
At least one banded pigeon was brought to the center after it was attacked by a hawk.
“We are working to locate its pigeoneer,” the post states.
Now administrators urge the public to bring any banded pigeons to the center for help, even if you think you can help by feeding and giving it water.
“Injuries are often hidden deep beneath lots of feathers,” the post states. “Those that have become weak, hungry, and dehydrated often break with various disease processes and parasites 7-14 days after admission due to compromised immune systems and the exposure to hundreds of other pigeons not from their original lofts during the race.”
According to the center, every down banded pigeon that has been admitted in the last five years has needed veterinary attention.
In order to transport the pigeon to the center please do the following:
- Place it in a box with air holes or a cat carrier
- Make sure a water dish is inside and at least 2 inches deep (pigeons need to be able to stick their entire beak in the water)
- You can offer them seeds, but not seeds with shells on them
You can also call (804) 378-2000 if you find a down banded pigeon and the center will admit it within 24 hours.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.