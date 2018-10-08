Reports of injured banded birds following pigeon race

This past Saturday, October 6th marked the 2018 World Trade Center Memorial Pigeon Race. Birds from all over were shipped out of Bronx, NY in October 4th to Lynchburg, Virginia. The banded pigeons then race back to their lofts in NY, many not making the 370 mile flight back. Birds of prey are hunting, storing up reserves for migration or for those sticking around Virginia for winter, building up reserves for winter when food becomes more scarce. It is BAD advice when pigeoners, veterinarians, and wildlife rehabilitators tell the public to feed and water a down banded pigeons and it will make it home. EVERY down banded pigeon we have ever admitted in the last 5 years has needed veterinary attention. If you find a banded pigeon please get this bird to us. Injuries are often hidden deep beneath lots of feathers. Those that have become weak, hungry, and dehydrated often break with various disease processes and parasites 7-14 days after admission due to compromised immune systems and the exposure to hundreds of other pigeons not from their original lofts during the race. This pigeon is from the North and was hatched in 2018. He/she is a hawk attack victim. We are working to locate its pigeoner. Should you find a down pigeon please place it in a box with airholes or cat carrier with a water dish that is at least 2 inches deep as pigeons must be able to stick their entire beak in water and suck the water up. You can offer them seed but please remember pigeons cannot eat seeds that have any shells on them. Pigeon food can be found at southern states, pet supplies plus, or labeled as dove seed at some other pet stores. They can also be offered romaine, red seedless grapes, shredded carrots remembering that all items must be minced to fit their tiny mouth as they do not have teeth. Please call 804-378-2000 if you were to find a down banded pigeon and we will admit it within 24 hours. Thank you!